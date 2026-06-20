WWE appears to be continuing its efforts to secure intellectual property for prospective talent names, filing a new batch of trademarks tied to developmental performers and potential future characters.

According to records made publicly available through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), WWE submitted trademark applications for four new names on Friday, June 19.

The filings cover the names Kylee Quinn, Milos Jovik, Vanta, and Vanta the Unknown.

One of those names is already being used within WWE’s developmental system.

The Instagram bio of WWE developmental talent Jessica Bogdanov currently identifies her as “Vanta the Unknown,” a name that has surfaced as she continues gaining experience on NXT live events and in dark matches at television tapings held at the WWE Performance Center.

Bogdanov has been active since May, competing under a mix of identities, including her real name and the persona Jessica the Unknown. The latest trademark filing could indicate that WWE has settled on a long-term presentation for the rising prospect.

The young performer has also generated some buzz among fans online in recent weeks. A viral clip from one of her recent NXT dark matches against Skylar Raye attracted attention on social media after Bogdanov showcased a unique counter to escape a wristlock, with many viewers praising the sequence and taking notice of her in-ring potential.