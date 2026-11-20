WWE has filed trademark applications for a pair of interesting new names.

On November 19, 2026, the company submitted applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for “Anonimo Gringo” and “Gringo Anonimo.”

Both filings fall under the entertainment services category, with language specifically referencing wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

The applications also cover appearances across television, radio, internet broadcasts and other digital platforms, along with wrestling-related news, information, fan club services and online entertainment content.

Although the names could potentially be connected to an upcoming character or new ring identity, there has been no confirmation regarding who might use either name.

It also remains unclear whether the trademarks are intended for an existing WWE Superstar, a developmental talent or someone who has yet to debut with the company.