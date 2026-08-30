WWE has filed to trademark another number, this time, “946.”

The application was submitted on August 28, and as of now, there’s no indication of how the company intends to use it.

The official description of the latest WWE filing with the USPTO reads as follows:

IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding this and other WWE trademark filings here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.