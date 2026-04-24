Another new WWE trademark filing has surfaced, and it may be tied to a future in-ring name.

WWE officially filed for the name “Mason Rook” this week, signaling what could be a new ring name for an incoming or repackaged talent.

At this time, there’s no word on who the name is intended for.

As is typically the case, the filing covers a wide range of entertainment-related uses tied to WWE programming and talent appearances.

The application is listed for “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

It continues with the following description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

One to keep an eye on.

This marks the latest in a growing list of recent WWE trademark filings, many of which have been connected to NXT prospects and new talent expected to debut in the near future.