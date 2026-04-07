A new potential WWE NXT event may be on the horizon based on a fresh trademark filing.

This week, WWE officially filed to trademark the term “NXT Revenge” on April 6, using its standard language typically associated with securing names for upcoming events.

The filing includes a detailed “goods and services” section, noting that the trademark is intended for “the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events.”

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”

While WWE frequently files trademarks as part of its long-term planning process, not all names end up being used on television.

Worth noting.

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding “NXT Revenge,” and it remains unclear whether the concept would be introduced as a television special or a premium live event.