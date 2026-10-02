WWE has filed to trademark what could be the name of a new wrestler, tag team or faction.

On October 1, WWE submitted a trademark application for the term “Ultranueva.” The Spanish-language term roughly translates to “very new” or “ultra new.”

There is currently no indication of exactly how WWE plans to use the name or who it may be connected to. Given the Spanish-language nature of the term, one possibility is that it could be intended for talent associated with Lucha Libre AAA or another international performer appearing on WWE programming. That remains speculation for the time being.

The filing uses WWE’s standard description for trademarks related to professional wrestling performers and entertainment services.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information. Fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly announced anything under the “Ultranueva” name.