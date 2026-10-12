WWE has made another filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
According to a new filing made by WWE with the USPTO on October 9, 2026, the company filed to trademark, “The Vision.”
The Vision faction primarily works on the red brand on WWE Raw on Netflix every Monday night, and the current iteration of the group includes Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed and Maxxine Dupri.
The official description of WWE’s 10/9 filing with the USPTO reads as follows:
IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.