WWE has made another filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

According to a new filing made by WWE with the USPTO on October 9, 2026, the company filed to trademark, “The Vision.”

The Vision faction primarily works on the red brand on WWE Raw on Netflix every Monday night, and the current iteration of the group includes Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed and Maxxine Dupri.

The official description of WWE’s 10/9 filing with the USPTO reads as follows: