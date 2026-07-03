“The OTC” lives.

At least from a legal standpoint.

This week on Thursday, July 2, 2026, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark Roman Reigns’ moniker, ‘Tribal Chief.’

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 7/2 USPTO filing for ‘Tribal Chief’:

Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts

As ‘The Tribal Chief’ of the revived Bloodline, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which takes place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.