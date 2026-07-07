“The Biggest Party of the Summer” is on the way, and a WWE legend could be hearing “voices in his head” as the annual two-night premium live event draws closer.

Amid rumors of Randy Orton returning to WWE in time for a comeback at WWE SummerSlam 2026 on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN., WWE appears to be getting their legal ducks in a row in preparation.

On Monday, July 6, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark ‘RKO.’ (see photo below).

The RKO is the iconic finishing move used by Randy Orton, something that WWE has filed to trademark in the past, but did so once again on 7/6.

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 7/6 USPTO filing for the ‘RKO’ trademark: