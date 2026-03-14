Danhausen has arrived!

And so are several trademarks related to his name.

Since arriving in WWE in the mystery crate at Elimination Chamber, Danhausen has appeared on Raw and SmackDown to curse various wrestlers before going out to the ring.

This week, WWE amped up their plans for Danhausen, as they filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for several new Danhausen-related trademarks.

Among them are Girlhausen, Ghoulhausen, Kidhausen, and Kid-Hausen.

The official description of WWE’s USPTO filing this week for the Danhausen trademarks reads as follows: