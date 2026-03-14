Danhausen has arrived!
And so are several trademarks related to his name.
Since arriving in WWE in the mystery crate at Elimination Chamber, Danhausen has appeared on Raw and SmackDown to curse various wrestlers before going out to the ring.
This week, WWE amped up their plans for Danhausen, as they filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for several new Danhausen-related trademarks.
Among them are Girlhausen, Ghoulhausen, Kidhausen, and Kid-Hausen.
The official description of WWE’s USPTO filing this week for the Danhausen trademarks reads as follows:
” Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”