It appears Zilla Fatu will be keeping his name in WWE.

The son of late WWE star Umaga, Fatu made his NXT debut on the August 12 episode and is now set to challenge for the NXT Championship this Sunday at Heatwave. Fatu has continued using the name he competed under prior to joining WWE, and the company filed to trademark “Zilla Fatu” on August 27.

The filing states that the trademark is intended to cover goods and services related to performances by a professional wrestler.

It reads as follows:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Zilla Fatu vs. Tony D’Angelo vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cruz Montana for the WWE NXT World Championship headlines the WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 special event on August 30 in Edinburg, TX.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results coverage.