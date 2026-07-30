WWE has filed to trademark several new terms.

On July 27, the company submitted trademark applications for “WWE Lock It In,” “WWE Scratch card,” “AWA,” and “WWE Championship Gold.”

Featured below are the official descriptions of WWE’s USPTO filings from 7/27:

WWE Championship Gold

IC 028: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts; toy face masks.

WWE Lock It In

IC 009: Video, mobile and computer game software, video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices; coin-fed amusement gaming machines; interactive video game programs; interactive multimedia computer games on all platforms; downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; downloadable electronic game software for use on mobile phones and handheld computers; downloadable game software.

WWE Scratchcard

IC 009: Video, mobile and computer game software, video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices; coin-fed amusement gaming machines; interactive video game programs; interactive multimedia computer games on all platforms; downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; downloadable electronic game software for use on mobile phones and handheld computers; downloadable game software.

AWA

IC 028: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts; toy face masks.