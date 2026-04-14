WWE continues to expand its growing library of intellectual property.

The company has officially filed for two new trademarks this week, adding more potential names to its pipeline of future characters, factions, or branding initiatives.

The filings include “Shido Ash” and “The Mog Squad.”

At this time, there is no confirmation regarding who, or what, these names are intended for within WWE programming.

According to the filings, the trademarks fall under the Goods and Services category for “performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

The official description of the filing reads as follows: