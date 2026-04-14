WWE continues to expand its growing library of intellectual property.
The company has officially filed for two new trademarks this week, adding more potential names to its pipeline of future characters, factions, or branding initiatives.
The filings include “Shido Ash” and “The Mog Squad.”
At this time, there is no confirmation regarding who, or what, these names are intended for within WWE programming.
According to the filings, the trademarks fall under the Goods and Services category for “performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
The official description of the filing reads as follows:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
Last month WWE filed a number of trademarks including one for EK Prosper, a new in-ring name for Eli Knight. A potential program for NXT was also trademarked under the name ‘Revenge’. However, it still remains uncertain on whether it is a special weekly program or a new Premium Live Event.