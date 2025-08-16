WWE has filed for some interesting new trademarks.
On August 15, 2025, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for some new trademarks.
Among them are the “Shawn Spears” and “Duke Hudson” ring names. An interesting third filing saw WWE register to trademark the ring name “Scott Dawson,” which was the ring name AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR used during his time in WWE NXT.
Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing made by WWE on 8/15:
