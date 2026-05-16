WWE may be preparing to expand its gaming lineup with another new trademark filing.

On Friday, May 15, WWE officially filed to trademark the term “WWE Hard Hitters” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, signaling what could potentially be a future video game project tied to the company.

The filing specifically covers a wide range of gaming-related uses, including software, online gaming, and console releases.

The description in the filing states the following:

“IC 009: Video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices.”

The latest filing continues a recent trend of WWE securing trademarks across several different categories.

Just days earlier, on May 10, WWE also filed to trademark “WWE Super Scramble,” which was likewise tied to video game purposes.

Meanwhile, the company submitted additional filings on May 8, including “Samoan Werewolf,” the well-known nickname associated with Jacob Fatu, as well as “NXT Global Heritage Invitational,” which is believed to potentially be tied to a future NXT tournament concept.

WWE also moved to secure “Earn The Day” and “Head of the Table” for clothing-related purposes as part of the same batch of filings.

It remains to be seen whether “WWE Hard Hitters” becomes an official game title, mobile project, or another gaming-related feature tied to WWE’s expanding brand portfolio.