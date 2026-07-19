WWE has filed to trademark a new term.
The company submitted the filing for “Kyoki” on July 17.
It’s currently unclear how WWE plans to use the trademark, whether for a new title, event, character, or something else entirely remains to be seen.
Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing made by WWE for ‘Kyoki’:
IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.