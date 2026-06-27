As usual, WWE is keeping the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) busy.
This week, the company made another filing.
On Friday, June 26, 2026, WWE filed with the USPTO to register a trademark for the ring name, ‘Bakusai.’
Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 6/26 USPTO filing for the new moniker:
“The trademark is for goods and services in the realms of “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”