WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a new branded initiative.

On Saturday, February 28, WWE officially filed a trademark for the term “WWE Hometown Hero.” The filing covers entertainment-related services, signaling potential plans for future programming, live event integration, merchandise, and additional branded content tied to the concept.

Along with the name itself, WWE also moved to secure a trademark for the “Hometown Hero” logo.

While the company has yet to publicly announce how or when the WWE Hometown Hero concept will roll out, the language within the filing offers some clues. The description points toward entertainment services and branding, with strong indications that it could be connected to community outreach efforts, charitable initiatives, or local recognition campaigns.

In other words, this may not just be a catchy slogan.

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 2/28 USPTO filing: