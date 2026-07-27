WWE continues to keep the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) busy.
The latest WWE trademark filing took place this week, with WWE filing with the USPTO on Monday, July 27, to trademark a new name.
‘Cruz Montana’ was the latest WWE filing with the USPTO made on 7/27.
Check out the complete description of WWE’s USPTO filing from Monday morning below:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.