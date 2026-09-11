WWE has filed a new trademark application for the term “Iron Built.”

The filing was submitted on September 10, though it remains unclear how WWE plans to use the name.

The application includes the standard goods and services language typically associated with WWE’s trademarks for wrestler names and other on-screen intellectual property.

That suggests “Iron Built” could potentially be used as a wrestler nickname, catchphrase or faction name on the main roster or in NXT.

The goods and services description reads:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

The filing also covers fan club services, social entertainment events, online newsletters and blogs related to sports entertainment.

At this time, WWE has not publicly revealed what it has planned for the “Iron Built” trademark.