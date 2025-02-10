WWE recently filed for nearly a dozen new trademarks.
On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark 11 new ring names. Those are the following:
* Osiris Griffin
* Haze Jameson
* Trill London
* Harley Riggins
* Summer Sorrell
* Jax Presley
* Masyn Holiday
* Drako Knox
* Tate Wilder
* Braxton Cole
* Chantel Monroe
* Aria Bennett
The official description for the USPTO filing for the aforementioned ring names reads as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”