WWE recently filed for nearly a dozen new trademarks.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark 11 new ring names. Those are the following:

* Osiris Griffin

* Haze Jameson

* Trill London

* Harley Riggins

* Summer Sorrell

* Jax Presley

* Masyn Holiday

* Drako Knox

* Tate Wilder

* Braxton Cole

* Chantel Monroe

* Aria Bennett

The official description for the USPTO filing for the aforementioned ring names reads as follows: