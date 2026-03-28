WWE continues to keep the United States Patent and Trademark Office on speed-dial.
In their latest filing with the USPTO, WWE filed to trademark ‘Club WWE’ on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 3/27 USPTO filing:
IC 035: Membership club services in the nature of providing discounts and special offers to members in the field of retail sales, special event planning, marketing, and subscriptions; Administration of a discount program for enabling participants to obtain discounts on goods and services through use of a membership; Advertising services; providing consumer product and services information via the Internet and mobile applications; Membership club services, namely, providing on-line information to members in the fields of branding, business development, business marketing, and marketing.