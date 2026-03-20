WWE is gearing up to introduce some new talent.
And they’re getting their legal paperwork in order.
On Thursday, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the following five ring names:
- * Max Abrams
* Jacari Ball
* Veronica Haven
* Gianna Capri
* Anya Rune
The official description of the filing reads as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”