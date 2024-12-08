WWE has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new trademark.

On Friday, December 6, the company filed with the USPTO to trademark the term “Raw Vault” for entertainment purposes.

This comes ahead of the move of the weekly prime time Monday night WWE on USA Network red brand program to Netflix starting on January 6, 2025.

It’s worth noting that WWE has been releasing a lot of their full-length documentaries, and even a new special with Kevin Nash, on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 12/6 filing with the USPTO: