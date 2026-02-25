WWE is locking down the rights to one of its developing event brands.

According to a new filing submitted on February 24, WWE has officially applied to trademark the term “WWE EVOLVE Succession.”

The name is tied to the company’s EVOLVE-branded special events, further signaling continued investment in the platform.

The “Succession” banner has already been used for EVOLVE specials, establishing it as a recurring themed event under the WWE umbrella.

The first WWE EVOLVE Succession event was held on October 15, 2025, serving as the launch point for the concept.

The next installment is scheduled to take place on March 4.

Featured below is the official description of the 2/24 USPTO filing made by WWE: