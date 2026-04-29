WWE may be preparing to introduce a new in-ring persona, as the company has locked down a fresh trademark.

A new filing was submitted on April 28 for the name “Nox Raijin,” with the application covering entertainment services, specifically wrestling performances by a professional wrestler (see full description below).

At this time, there’s no official word on which talent the name is intended for, leaving plenty of room for speculation about a potential debut or repackage.

Interesting timing.

The filing comes on the heels of the April 28 episode of NXT on The CW, which saw multiple debuts from WWE EVOLVE, WWE LFG and former NJPW talents, further fueling curiosity that “Nox Raijin” could be tied to one of the newer faces entering the system.