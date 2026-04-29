WWE may be preparing to introduce a new in-ring persona, as the company has locked down a fresh trademark.
A new filing was submitted on April 28 for the name “Nox Raijin,” with the application covering entertainment services, specifically wrestling performances by a professional wrestler (see full description below).
At this time, there’s no official word on which talent the name is intended for, leaving plenty of room for speculation about a potential debut or repackage.
Interesting timing.
The filing comes on the heels of the April 28 episode of NXT on The CW, which saw multiple debuts from WWE EVOLVE, WWE LFG and former NJPW talents, further fueling curiosity that “Nox Raijin” could be tied to one of the newer faces entering the system.
IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
OPPORTUNITY 🤩
Who from the NXT locker room will BREAKOUT next? @ShawnMichaels | @NXTMattBloom | @MrStoneWWE
📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/CFCPTaU2W3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 28, 2026