WWE has been filing to register a number of trademarks again this week.
As noted, the company trademarked Tiffany Stratton’s ring name after she won the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as the “Cenation” trademark for John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” 2025 WWE Farewell tour.
In an update, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 14 for five new trademarks. Among them were “The Game,” “Sam Stoker,” “Malik Blade,” “Brooks Jensen” and “Lashing Out with Lash Legend.”
The official description for WWE’s USPTO filing on 1/14 reads as follows:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.