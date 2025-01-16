WWE has been filing to register a number of trademarks again this week.

As noted, the company trademarked Tiffany Stratton’s ring name after she won the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as the “Cenation” trademark for John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” 2025 WWE Farewell tour.

In an update, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 14 for five new trademarks. Among them were “The Game,” “Sam Stoker,” “Malik Blade,” “Brooks Jensen” and “Lashing Out with Lash Legend.”

The official description for WWE’s USPTO filing on 1/14 reads as follows: