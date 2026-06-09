WWE may be preparing a new in-ring persona, as the company has officially moved to secure the rights to a fresh wrestling-related name.

A new trademark filing submitted by WWE on Monday, June 8, revealed the company has applied to register the name “Reina Volcan.” The phrase translates to “Volcano Queen” in English, though there is currently no indication as to who the name is intended for.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly acknowledged the filing, and it remains unclear whether the trademark is connected to a current talent, a future signing, or a performer who could appear in WWE’s expanding partnership with AAA, NXT, or on the main roster.

The filing does, however, include the standard entertainment-related language WWE typically uses when trademarking wrestler names, ring names, and character identities.

The goods and services description reads:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

For now, the filing only adds to the speculation surrounding WWE’s future talent plans. With the company continuing to recruit wrestlers from around the world while also expanding its relationship with AAA, trademark applications such as this often generate significant interest among fans trying to determine what could be coming next.

Whether “Reina Volcan” ends up becoming the ring name of a new signing, a rebranded talent, or a character intended for another WWE-affiliated project remains to be seen.