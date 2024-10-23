DELTA has arrived … as ZARIA.
And now WWE owns the name.
Following the long-awaited debut on the October 22 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network of the highly-touted Australian women’s wrestling prospect DELTA, who made her first appearance under her new ring name ZARIA, WWE has snatched up the rights to the name.
On October 22, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the ZARIA ring name.
Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing from 10/22:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”