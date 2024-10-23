DELTA has arrived … as ZARIA.

And now WWE owns the name.

Following the long-awaited debut on the October 22 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network of the highly-touted Australian women’s wrestling prospect DELTA, who made her first appearance under her new ring name ZARIA, WWE has snatched up the rights to the name.

On October 22, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the ZARIA ring name.

Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing from 10/22: