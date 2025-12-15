WWE is locking in a packed holiday-week production schedule, with multiple extra tapings set across Raw, NXT, and SmackDown as the company prepares content for the year-end stretch.

Monday Night Raw takes place tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with an advertised 6 PM local bell time. In addition to the live Raw broadcast, WWE is also expected to tape Friday Night SmackDown material ahead of Raw going live at 8 PM Eastern on Netflix, indicating a long night of filming for those in attendance.

Advertised for tonight’s Raw are several high-profile matches and appearances, including the return of WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. The card also features WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defending against Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile, The New Day vs. The Usos, and Logan Paul squaring off with Rey Mysterio.

It’s a stacked lineup, and just part of a very busy week behind-the-scenes.

On Tuesday, WWE NXT will broadcast on The CW Network in the U.S. and Netflix internationally from the WWE Performance Center.

That show will include a four-way match featuring Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox, Myles Borne, and Leon Slater, with the winner earning a shot at NXT Champion Oba Femi at New Year’s Evil. Also scheduled is NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail.

WWE is expected to tape two full weeks of NXT television during Tuesday’s taping at the Performance Center.

The week wraps up Friday with WWE Friday Night SmackDown airing live from Grand Rapids, Michigan, broadcasting on USA Network domestically and Netflix internationally. In another sign of the compressed holiday schedule, WWE is also slated to tape an episode of Monday Night Raw at Friday’s SmackDown event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw results, every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results and every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

