WWE spent most of Survivor Series Sunday filming interviews with the various Superstars and Hall of Famers that were brought in for The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment.

The footage will be used in future WWE Network and DVD projects, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on project details, but WWE usually films similar material when several stars are in town for one event, such as WrestleMania Weekend.

The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool and other members of his family were in attendance for Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

One name close to The Deadman who was backstage at the Amway Center, but not used for the “Final Farewell” segment, was WWE Hall of Famer Edge. There’s no word yet on why WWE did not use Edge on screen, but it could be related to storyline reasons and Edge being out of action with a triceps injury.

As noted, last night’s show-closing “Final Farewell” segment featured appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars – Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy (who had Taker’s symbol painted on his face), Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon did the introduction for Taker. Below is a clip from the segment, and the video package that aired, which featured comments from Shane, Triple H, John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

