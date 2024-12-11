– 2K has been filming a commercial for the highly anticipated WWE 2K25 video game over the past few days. The shoot is expected to conclude today in Florida. While the specific talents involved haven’t been confirmed, based on recent storylines, it’s likely that The Bloodline played a role.

– WWE is advertising the following matches for their Holiday Live Tour stop in Baltimore, MD. on December 28:

* Double Main Event: Damian Priest vs World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in a Steel Cage Match

* Sami Zayn vs Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match

* Plus, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan with Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY

* And see CM Punk, Seth Freakin Rollins, Wyatt Sicks, Dominik Mysterio and more in action in Baltimore

– The following is the updated list of legends and pro wrestling stars scheduled to appear at WrestleCon during Royal Rumble 2025 Weekend in Indianapolis: Kurt Angle, Sting, Jeff & Matt Hardy, ODB, Jerry Lawler, Jake & Cheryl Roberts, Matt Riddle, Ron Simmons, Lex Luger, The Honky Tonk Man, Hacksaw Duggan, Maki Itoh, Matt Cardona, Marty Jannetty, Lisa Marie Varon, Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley, Brock Anderson and Arn Anderson.

