The Fatal 5 Way for the 205th episode of WWE 205 Live has been finalized.

Tonight’s main event will celebrate 205 episodes of the purple brand with a Fatal 5 Way to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for a future title shot.

The participants for tonight’s match are Curt Stallion, August Grey, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

No other matches for tonight’s 205 Live episode have been announced as of this writing.

Below is WWE’s full announcement for tonight’s show, which will air on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air:

205th episode of 205 Live to feature must-see Fatal 5-Way Match What better way to celebrate the monumental 205th episode of 205 Live than with a pulse-pounding Fatal 5-Way Match to determine who will get a future NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match? Curt Stallion, August Grey, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari will match wits and fists to earn an opportunity at the crown jewel of the purple brand. Since his arrival last month, Stallion has taken 205 Live by storm, picking up a pair of wins against Daivari (one by disqualification) and suffering a narrow loss against Nese. Most recently, Stallion recruited his longtime friend Grey for a tag team match against Daivari and Nese, though the 205 Live newcomers were defeated in controversial fashion. Speaking of Grey, the 205 Live rookie isn’t short on charisma or in-ring bona fides, as he showed during last week’s tag team match. Will we see an alliance between Grey and Stallion when the bell rings, or will it truly be every man for himself? After suffering through a lengthy losing streak, Adonis started receiving some unsolicited teachings from The Brian Kendrick. In subsequent weeks, Adonis has become a more focused competitor and even scored a victory over The Man With a Plan on 205 Live. Adonis has also turned some heads on NXT, most notably coming to the aid of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and attacking Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza during “Swerve’s” NXT Cruiserweight Title Match with Santos Escobar at NXT TakeOver 31. Adonis will need to keep his head on a swivel for what is arguably the biggest match of his career. Nese, who has formed an alliance with Daivari in recent weeks, is the only former Cruiserweight Champion in the bout and has enjoyed a recent hot streak, as he’ll enter the fray with four consecutive wins on the purple brand. Daivari has routinely rolled out the welcome mat for 205 Live newcomers, only to quickly chastise them and look for an immediate edge over his newfound peers. All the while, Daivari hasn’t been shy about proclaiming himself and Nese as the O.G.s of the purple brand. Will he once again look to join forces with Nese to overwhelm the 205 Live rookies? For whomever emerges triumphant, their work will just be getting started. Escobar has established himself as a dominant champion since capturing the vacant title in May, retaining against the likes of “Swerve” and Jake Atlas. And on the rare occasion that Escobar has been reeling in title fights, Legado del Fantasma have been there to provide an assist, making the task of dethroning Escobar significantly more daunting. Who will earn a future NXT Cruiserweight Title Match against Santos Escobar? Find out tonight during the landmark 205th episode of 205 Live, streaming on WWE Network at 10/9 C!

