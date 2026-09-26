WWE has officially confirmed the broadcast plans for next week’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

Worlds Collide takes place on September 26 in Rosemont, Illinois, with the card featuring talent from WWE NXT and AAA, along with a match involving CM Punk.

There had previously been some uncertainty surrounding how the event would be distributed, including reports that the show might not air live.

During the September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Worlds Collide will premiere exclusively on YouTube next Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

That start time puts Worlds Collide on the air one hour before that week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which begins at its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot.