The Battle of The Mysterios is now official for WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio lose to LA Knight, thanks to a distraction by Dominik Mysterio. Dominik once again tried to talk his father into facing him at WrestleMania 39, but Rey walked away. Dominik then confronted his mother Angie and sister Aalyah, who were sitting at ringside to watch the match. Dominik disrespected them both, to their faces, which brought Rey back to the ringside area. Dominik dared his father to bring it, and then Rey put him down with one punch as the crowd went wild.

Rey went on about how Dominik forced him to do that, how he didn’t want to hit his son but Dominik pushed and pushed him. Rey then told Dominik he doesn’t disrespect his mother like that. Rey said if Dominik wanted a fight at WrestleMania… he’s on. Fans went wild again as Dominik looked up from the floor a bit worried. Rey said he will see Dominik at WrestleMania, son. Rey’s music started back up as he hugged his wife and daughter at ringside. Dominik retreated to the stage, clutching his forehead.

WWE then confirmed Mysterio vs. Mysterio for WrestleMania 39. The match has been the plan for many months now, going back to the early days of Dominik’s run.

Rey will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class next Friday night as the headliner.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with related footage from SmackDown:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Match will kick off Night 1.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.