WWE issued the following press release announcing that they have fined superstar Randy Orton for his actions from last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw when the current WWE champion put his hands on backstage official Adam Pearce. This news comes only hours before Orton is set to defend the world title against former champion Drew McIntyre.

The fine comes just hours before Orton defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre tonight on Raw. Don’t miss the colossal title clash tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.