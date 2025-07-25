WWE will be doing a big tribute to honor the life and legacy of “The Hulkster.”

There were a lot of questions regarding how WWE would handle Hulk Hogan passing away at age 71 this week, with his tumultuous history of being in the company’s good graces, and back out of them in an on-again, off-again type of relationship.

In an update, one source is reporting that WWE has flown in several legends and personalities to film talking head tribute pieces for upcoming WWE programming.

With tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network and Netflix marking the first live show from the company since the news of Hogan’s passing on Thursday, it is believed that the tributes that the company filmed will air tonight as part of the two-hour broadcast.

WWE will reportedly honor Hulk Hogan heavily in the coming days.

