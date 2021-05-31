WWE has released a playlist showcasing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s best moments during his brief stint with WWE. Watch below as the undefeated champion clashes with the Big Show in their legendary WrestleMania encounter, as well as the number of television appearances he made prior.

WWE has also released a new commercial spot featuring former tag champion Montez Ford. The description reads: “WWE Superstar and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Montez Ford explains how Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. Veterans and their spouses to find meaningful careers.”