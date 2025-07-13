A late change has been announced for tonight’s WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event.

Just hours before going live on the air with the ‘Countdown to WWE Evolution 2025’ pre-show at 5/4c, which leads into the premium live event starting at 7/6c, Lilian Garcia announced that she was forced to pull out of the show.

After working the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., Garcia was scheduled to return to the venue tonight to handle the ring announcing duties for the all-women’s special event.

Garcia noted via social media that due to lingering effects of a respiratory infection, she was able to work last night’s show, but is not able to do so tonight. As a result, Alicia Taylor will be filling in and handling the WWE Evolution 2 ring announcing duties.

Lilian Garcia shared the following statement and video via her official Instagram page on Sunday:

Life can definitely throw some unexpected twists and turns and unfortunately I’m at the receiving end of one of them. I was so excited to be announcing WWE Saturday Nights Main Event and WWE Evolution this weekend but because of lingering effects of a respiratory infection I got some weeks ago, I was only able to announce SNME last night before my voice started wigging out. Grateful to my announce sista Alicia Taylor for stepping up to announce Evolution tonight and so excited to celebrate all the women involved, as all the women that have paved the way to this moment! Biggest lesson I can share from this is that it’s ok to be disappointed (which I definitely am because I so badly wanted to announce these women to their respective matches) but also important to listen to your body and not push beyond its limits. For now, time to stay quiet and heal up for the next event! Love you guys and best of luck to all you ladies tonight!! Go crush it!!!

