WWE reportedly has significant interest in top AEW star MJF.

WWE TV partners FOX and the USA Network also reportedly have interest in WWE signing MJF, according to Andrew Zarian of F4Wonline.com. It was noted that MJF’s current program with CM Punk has brought in a new level of interest from non-pro wrestling followers at both networks.

MJF responded to a tweet on Zarian’s report and indicated that his AEW contract is up in 2024. He wrote, “The bidding war of 2024.”

It was noted by Zarian that a reliable source at one of the networks recently commented on the November 17 MJF – Punk Dynamite promo segment and stated, “I actually stopped what I was doing and listened to him. I don’t think I have done that with pro wrestling in a long time.”

There were previously similar conversations about interest in MJF within WWE, but apparently that interest is at an all-time high right now.

“He has everything we would want. It really depends on if he could be that same person on WWE TV. We want new stars to be the focus within the next few years. That’s the plan,” one WWE source reportedly stated.

MJF has been with AEW since 2019, and is considered to be one of their top homegrown stars, with one of the brightest futures. He will be in action on tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, going up against Dante Martin in a match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF has won the ring for the past two years.

Stay tuned for more. You can see MJF’s tweet below:

The bidding war of 2024. https://t.co/jErUwIHUKq — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 15, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.