“The Ring General” days are over.

It’s now time for “The Career Killer.”

After ending the careers of Bill Goldberg and John Cena in 2025, Gunther appears set to have a similar 2026 with AJ Styles and other legends careers coming to an end.

And he’s got a new name to go with it.

WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 26, 2026 to trademark “The Career Killer.”

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 1/26 USPTO filing for what is believed to be for Gunther’s new nickname:

Gunther vs. AJ Styles with Styles’ career on-the-line takes place this weekend at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.