WWE NXT is continuing to expand its road schedule, with multiple upcoming episodes set to take place outside of its usual Orlando home base.

During the January 27 episode of NXT on The CW, it was officially announced that the brand will air live from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas on March 17.

The venue is a familiar stop for NXT, as the company previously ran an episode of its weekly television show there in July 2025.

NXT’s increased travel schedule won’t start there, however.

This coming weekend, the NXT roster will be on the road for house shows outside of Florida while WWE’s main roster heads to Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Another notable date is already locked in as well.

On February 24, NXT television will emanate from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, marking yet another live episode away from Orlando.