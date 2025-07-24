– There has been talk behind-the-scenes about the possibility of moving Jimmy Uso from the blue brand of WWE SmackDown on Friday nights to the red brand of WWE Raw on Monday nights.

– Although her current spot is already one of significance, there is talk of an even more significant push for Stephanie Vaquer in the second-half of 2025. There are already marketing and creative plans in the works based around Vaquer, with several “character upgrades” and changes to her overall presentation. The signature horns she wears, however, will remain part of the package.

– WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels joined Undertaker and Michelle McCool on the latest installment of the Six Feet Under podcast. WWE shared the complete video archive on their YouTube channel today.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)