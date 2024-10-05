WWE is gearing up for the return of “The Greatest of All-Time.”

Ahead of “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour for John Cena, WWE has filed to register multiple trademarks related to the pro wrestling legend.

On October 4, the company filed to trademark “You Can’t See Me,” “Never Give Up,” and “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing from 10/4: