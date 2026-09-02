The WWE Speed Championships are officially no more.

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, ZARIA was forced to choose between the NXT Women’s North American Championship and WWE Women’s Speed Championship following her victory at NXT Heatwave.

ZARIA ultimately elected to keep the Women’s North American title, relinquishing the Speed Championship in the process.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone then announced that ZARIA’s decision would also bring an end to the men’s WWE Speed Championship.

Lexis King, who appeared during the segment alongside the rest of Birthright, reluctantly handed over his title before walking away.

The decision officially brings the Speed Championship era to an end.

ZARIA defeated Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong at NXT Heatwave this past weekend to unify the NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Championships. Armstrong had been added to the match on the previous episode of NXT after scoring a pinfall victory over ZARIA.

The Speed Championships were originally created for WWE Speed, the company’s short-form series that streamed exclusively on X. The show debuted in April 2024, with Ricochet becoming the inaugural men’s champion and Candice LeRae later becoming the first Women’s Speed Champion.

New episodes continued airing until July 2025, when WWE Speed quietly stopped without an explanation. The championships were eventually moved to NXT, where they continued to be defended before Tuesday’s announcement officially retired both titles.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.