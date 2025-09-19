WWE’s WrestlePalooza has been receiving heavy promotional push across Disney and ESPN platforms heading into Saturday’s big event.

The show is currently being spotlighted on the main page of the Disney+ streaming service, directing fans to ESPN Unlimited, where the event will stream live. WWE is also featured as the top story on the ESPN.com homepage, which is running a preview for tomorrow’s card.

Earlier this week, several top ESPN executives held a media call to further promote WrestlePalooza, showcasing the type of cross-platform synergy WWE envisioned when partnering with the network.

WWE WrestlePalooza will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar headlining the card.

