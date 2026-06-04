WWE appears to have quietly retired one of NXT’s championships, bringing an end to a title lineage that dates back to the NXT UK era.

Fans recently noticed that the NXT Heritage Cup Championship has been removed from the champions section of WWE’s official roster page. Archived versions of the site indicate the title was still listed as recently as late May, making its disappearance a notable development.

The move doesn’t come as a major surprise, however.

The NXT Heritage Cup Championship has effectively been inactive for nearly a year, with the title last appearing on WWE television in July 2025. During a storyline angle, Tony D’Angelo famously disposed of the trophy by throwing it off a bridge, and it has not been referenced on NXT programming since.

That led many fans to speculate that the championship had quietly been phased out, even though WWE never formally announced its retirement.

Introduced in 2020 as part of the NXT UK brand, the Heritage Cup was defended under British Rounds Rules and became a unique fixture within WWE’s developmental system. Over the years, several notable names held the championship, including Tyler Bate, Noam Dar, A-Kid, Mark Coffey, Lexis King, Nathan Frazer, and Channing Lorenzo.

Dar remains the most dominant champion in the title’s history, holding the Heritage Cup for a record 341 days.

With the championship now removed from WWE’s official champions listing and absent from television for months, all signs point to the NXT Heritage Cup Championship officially becoming a part of WWE history.

The NXT Heritage Cup has now officially been removed as a recognized current championship on the WWE website The last holder was Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo, who had still been listed as champion until today despite the trophy being thrown off a bridge by Tony D'Angelo at the… pic.twitter.com/CNL77ZQsu4 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 3, 2026