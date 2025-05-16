As we reported on Thursday evening, WWE has signed three new WWE NXT recruits with decorated Olympic-level backgrounds.

On Friday, the official WWE website released more details on the background credentials of the three new signees, who will report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

From WWE.com:

WWE signs three former Olympians WWE has officially signed three former Olympic athletes to developmental contracts. The three decorated champions will report to the Performance Center to begin their journeys as WWE Superstars. Shady Elnahas A former gold medal winner at the IJF Grand Prix, IJF Grand Slam, Commonwealth Games, Pan American Championships and Pan American Games in judo, Shady Elnahas was born in Egypt before immigrating to Canada at a young age. A two-time Olympian, Elnahas has had an astonishing 12 Grand Slam medals throughout his career. Francois Prinsloo From Worcester, South Africa, and then the University of South Alabama, Francois Prinsloo is a decorated track and field star with a background in the discus throw. Prinsloo won the Division I title in discus with a throw of 63.51 meters before competing at the 2024 Olympics later that same year. Aaron Fara Hailing from Austria, the same country as “The Ring General” Gunther, Aaron Fara is a globally renowned star in the world of judo. A former world champion, Fara won the gold medal at the 2023 IJF Grand Slam and represented his country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.