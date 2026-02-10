An update has emerged regarding Bron Breakker’s injury status ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, along with additional clarity on how it has impacted his creative direction.

The word making the rounds backstage before the show was that Breakker’s reportedly “serious hernia” was not a brand-new issue, but something he had been dealing with prior to last week’s Raw. Following his appearance on the show on 2/2, it was determined that surgery would be required.

Despite speculation online, Breakker’s booking in the 2026 Royal Rumble was not influenced by any injury or health concerns. His brief appearance in the match, which saw him attacked by a mystery masked individual and eliminated just seconds after entering, was the planned creative direction coming out of the event.

That angle was designed to kick off Breakker’s road to WrestleMania, though those plans have now been forced to change due to the need for surgery.

Still, there is some optimism internally.

WWE sources indicated there is hope that Breakker could be cleared to return in time for WrestleMania 42 this April, depending on how his recovery progresses.

The company officially acknowledged the situation during the opening segment of the February 9 episode of WWE Raw from Cleveland, Ohio. Michael Cole informed viewers that Breakker was injured while training, underwent surgery, and is now “out indefinitely.”

