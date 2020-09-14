Despite being a relative newcomer to the business, the push of Dominik Mysterio is set to continue in WWE.

The son of Rey Mysterio has wrestled just 5 matches since debuting in the Street Fight with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on August 23, but PWInsider reports that WWE officials consider Dominik to be in the top 25%, or one of the top 3 or 4 babyfaces on the RAW brand.

Dominik has impressed WWE officials since debuting earlier this summer and because of how high up on the card they see him, his push will be continuing.

It was revealed on the new WWE Day Of documentary on SummerSlam, which is available on the WWE Network, how Dominik impressed WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon at SummerSlam. A behind-the-scenes segment from SummerSlam featured Dominik returning to the Gorilla Position after the loss to Rollins, where he thanked Vince for the opportunity. Vince hugged him and congratulated him on the performance.

“Congratulations,” Vince said to Dominik in the clip seen below. “Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they’re in the ring. No matter how long they’ve been in the business. So, you should be very proud of yourself.”

Dominik is set to wrestle his first-ever Steel Cage match against Rollins on tonight’s RAW episode. Stay tuned for more on his WWE status.

Loved this part. Dominik getting Rollins’ wristband as a souvenir after their match and Seth talking about how proud he is with him and the match. #WWEDayOf pic.twitter.com/qvDCDXa0yU — frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) September 13, 2020

